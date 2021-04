Smart produced 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 win over the Nuggets.

While Smart's floor isn't spectacular, his ballhandling ability and shooting proficiency give him the ability to pop considerable numbers on occasion. It's not easy to pin down when those performances will occur, but his tremendous upside makes him a viable contrarian fantasy option on Boston's roster.