Celtics' Marcus Smart: Absent from injury report
Smart (eye) is clear to play in Saturday's matchup with the Raptors, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
An eye infection has been plaguing smart for nearly a month now. While he has finally been cleared to return, he is still expected to have his minutes monitored out the gate.
