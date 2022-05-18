Smart (foot) is "aiming" to make his return during Thursday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Smart presumably suffered the foot injury during Sunday's Game 7 win over the Bucks and was subsequently sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston fumbled a double-digit halftime lead to Miami on Tuesday, so Smart's return would likely be a big boost for Game 2. However, Haynes relays that the point guard's status all depends on how his foot responds to treatment during Boston's day off.