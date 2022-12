Smart supplied 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-92 loss to the Magic.

Smart led Boston in assists while finishing second in points and rebounds against Orlando, finishing three assists and three rebounds short of his first triple-double of the season. Smart has tallied at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds in two of his last three games.