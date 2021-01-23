Smart had 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in Friday's 122-110 loss to the Sixers.

Smart's 25 points against Philadelphia (on Wednesday) was his first since March 6 in which he hit the 20-point mark. However, it took only two days for Smart to reach that plateau again. Though Boston suffered a two-game series sweep to the Sixers, he served well as an efficient scorer by averaging 22.5 points on a 47.2 shot percentage.