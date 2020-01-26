Celtics' Marcus Smart: Available Sunday
Smart (hand) is available to play Sunday at New Orleans.
The 25-year-old sustained the right hand sprain during Friday's win over the Magic, but his availability for Sunday never appeared in doubt as he was considered probable. Jaylen Brown (ankle) is also available, which could shift Smart back to the bench after starting four of the last five games.
