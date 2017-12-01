Celtics' Marcus Smart: Available to return Thursday
Smart is available to return to Thursday's game against the 76ers after getting his right ankle re-taped.
The injury is apparently minor, as a simple re-taping of his ankle was needed. It's possible he's limited in the coming days of practice, though that bridge will get crossed when it's gotten to.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Heads to locker room Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores season-high 23 points in Monday's loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will move back to bench Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will start Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Helps in win despite scoring only one point•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.