Celtics' Marcus Smart: Back in action for USA squad

Smart played in both of the United States' last two games in the FIBA World Cup, signaling that he's moved past the strained left quadriceps muscle he dealt with last week.

The injury prevented Smart from playing in last Thursday's victory over Japan, but his absence was believed to be precautionary more than anything else after he had previously missed time in August with a left calf strain. Smart should be available for the remainder of Team USA's upcoming games and will likely be a full participant when the Celtics begin training camp.