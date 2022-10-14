Smart (rest) will start Friday's preseason finale versus the Raptors.
Smart had rested for the Celtics recently but will get back in on the action in the last clash before the regular season begins. The Celtics will utilize their normal starting lineup for the contest, though it's unclear how much they will play.
