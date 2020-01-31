Celtics' Marcus Smart: Big second half

Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Boston's 119-104 Thursday night win over the Warriors.

Smart poured in 17 of his points in the second half. He moved back to the bench after being a starter in seven of the past eight games and matched his lowest playing time in nearly three weeks. That being said, his strong production in a slightly more limited role off the bench bodes well for his fantasy status as the Celtics close in on being fully healthy.