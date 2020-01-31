Celtics' Marcus Smart: Big second half
Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Boston's 119-104 Thursday night win over the Warriors.
Smart poured in 17 of his points in the second half. He moved back to the bench after being a starter in seven of the past eight games and matched his lowest playing time in nearly three weeks. That being said, his strong production in a slightly more limited role off the bench bodes well for his fantasy status as the Celtics close in on being fully healthy.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...