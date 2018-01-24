Celtics' Marcus Smart: Blows up for 22 points off bench Tuesday

Smart produced 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday'a 108-107 loss to the Lakers.

Smart's 22 points outdid any of the recent contests where we replaced Kyrie Irving in the lineup and Tuesday's effort ended up as Smart's second-highest scoring output this season. He pieced together minutes spelling Irving, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to manufacture this excellent stat line, and it will be interesting to see how he's utilized going forward. If Brown struggles, or if Irving misses more time, Smart would be a must -add in seasonal leagues.