Smart recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Nets.
Although Smart's stat line was decent enough, he displayed defensive mettle worthy of the Defensive Player of the Year honors he received a few days ago. Smart was relentless against Kyrie Irving, who found himself in foul trouble early and couldn't get much going against Smart's smothering defense.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: DPOY scores 12 in Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts great line in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Bounces back with 29 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Set to play at Milwaukee•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Listed probable with ankle sprain•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Logs season-high 28 points•