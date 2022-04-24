Smart recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 win over the Nets.

Although Smart's stat line was decent enough, he displayed defensive mettle worthy of the Defensive Player of the Year honors he received a few days ago. Smart was relentless against Kyrie Irving, who found himself in foul trouble early and couldn't get much going against Smart's smothering defense.