Celtics' Marcus Smart: Can play up to 35 minutes Thursday

Coach Brad Stevens said Thursday that Smart can play up to 35 minutes in Game 6 against the Bucks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart, who had been out since March 11 with a right thumb injury, returned for Tuesday's Game 5 victory and posted nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 25 minutes off the bench. It appears the Celtics are happy with the way Smart came out of the contest and he will likely see even more minutes Thursday. That 35 minutes, however, is a firm limit according to Stevens.