Smart registered 19 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Smart has gone a combined 11-for-20 from three-point range in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals so far, and it's clear the Raptors have not had answers for his perimeter offense. Smart is bound to regress at some point since he's never made from than 37 percent of his threes in any of his six NBA seasons, but there's no question the electric guard is making quite an impact in the first two games of the series.