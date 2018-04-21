Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared for everything except 'live action'
Smart has been cleared to resume all basketball activities other than live-action, full-contact work.
Smart was cleared to shoot in early April, but has added everything else to his repertoire since then, minus full-contact. Coach Brad Stevens noted that once Smart makes that leap, that he'll also subsequently be cleared for game action. So, depending on how long the series against Milwaukee lasts, it's a possibility that Smart makes a return during the first round.
