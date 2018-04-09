Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared for non-contact shooting

Smart was reevaluated Monday and is expected to be cleared for game action near the end of April, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

While Smart will still remain out for at least two-and-a-half more weeks, the news is generally positive for the Celtics and Smart, who was initially given a six-to-eight-week recovery timetable. This latest update indicates that Smart will likely be cleared around the end of the first round of the playoffs, so if the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Smart would have a good chance to be available for Game 1 of that series, which would start April 28 at the absolute earliest.