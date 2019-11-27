Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared from injury report

Smart (hand) doesn't appear on the Celtics' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Smart jammed a knuckle in Monday's 103-102 win over the Kings, but the Celtics apparently don't view it as a concern heading into Wednesday's contest. After shifting over to point guard and recording 17 points, seven assists, five steals, three rebounds and one block in 37 minutes Monday, Smart will shift over to an off-ball role with Kemba Walker (neck) cleared to return from a one-game absence.