Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared of coronavirus

Smart has been cleared from the coronavirus since Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Smart took to his personal Twitter account Sunday night to announce that he was cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Health on Friday. This is, of course, great news for Smart and the Celtics, but it remains very much unclear when we may see the defensive-minded guard on the court again.

