Smart (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.
Smart won't miss time due to the illness he was dealing with, and the veteran point guard is not expected to deal with any minute restrictions for this contest. Smart is averaging 10.9 points and 4.1 assists per game in March.
