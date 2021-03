Smart will be available for Wednesday's game at Cleveland.

The news here is that Smart is not on the Celtics' injury report as they play on the second half of back-to-back, so while his workload may remain limited, it's a positive sign that he won't be held out altogether. With Kemba Walker (rest) sidelined, it's possible Smart could return to the starting five for the first time since Jan. 30 -- his final game before missing 18 contests with a calf injury.