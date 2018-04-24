Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play in Game 5
Smart (thumb) will play in Game 5 against the Bucks on Tuesday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Smart is set to return to the lineup a little sooner than expected Tuesday after going through morning shootaround without any issues. Coach Brad Stevens did say a final check on Smart would be made following pregame warmups, so despite being cleared at this point, it would be smart to keep on eye on his status all the way up until tip-off just to be sure. What sort of workload the 24-year-old guard will have in his first game back is somewhat unclear as well, which makes him a very risky option for Tuesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Physically cleared to play, will test pain tolerance•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Upgraded to questionable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Meeting with doctor Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared for everything except 'live action'•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could return by April 27•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared for non-contact shooting•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....