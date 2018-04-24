Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play in Game 5

Smart (thumb) will play in Game 5 against the Bucks on Tuesday, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Smart is set to return to the lineup a little sooner than expected Tuesday after going through morning shootaround without any issues. Coach Brad Stevens did say a final check on Smart would be made following pregame warmups, so despite being cleared at this point, it would be smart to keep on eye on his status all the way up until tip-off just to be sure. What sort of workload the 24-year-old guard will have in his first game back is somewhat unclear as well, which makes him a very risky option for Tuesday's DFS slate.