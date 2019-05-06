Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play
Smart (oblique) will play in Game 4 against Milwaukee on Monday night.
After battling through an oblique injury that he suffered during one of Boston's final regular-season contests, Smart has gained clearance to return to game action, and he's done so much sooner than initially expected. He averaged 8.9 points along with 4.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 80 games during the 2018-2019 campaign and served as the starting shooting guard for the Celtics, although it's been decided that he'll come off the bench in Game 4. Head coach Brad Stevens noted that while Smart won't be on a minutes restriction, he'll play "short stints," according to the play-by-play announcer of the Boston Celtics, Sean Grande.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to be game-time call•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Progresses to contact work•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially out for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Running on treadmill•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...