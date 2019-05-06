Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play

Smart (oblique) will play in Game 4 against Milwaukee on Monday night.

After battling through an oblique injury that he suffered during one of Boston's final regular-season contests, Smart has gained clearance to return to game action, and he's done so much sooner than initially expected. He averaged 8.9 points along with 4.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds over 80 games during the 2018-2019 campaign and served as the starting shooting guard for the Celtics, although it's been decided that he'll come off the bench in Game 4. Head coach Brad Stevens noted that while Smart won't be on a minutes restriction, he'll play "short stints," according to the play-by-play announcer of the Boston Celtics, Sean Grande.

