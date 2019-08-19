Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to return to Team USA
Smart (calf) has been fully cleared to return to on-court work with Team USA, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
Smart had been sidelined for the better part of the last two weeks with a calf injury, but he'ls been cleared to return to team activities as of Monday and appears to be on track to be available for the FIBA World Cup at the end of the month.
