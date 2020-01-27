Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to return
Smart has returned to Sunday's game against the Pelicans after suffering a sprained right ankle.
Smart tweaked the ankle midway through the first quarter, but it doesn't look to be anything too serious. Still, his status is worth monitoring over the next few days if he's dealing with any residual soreness or discomfort.
