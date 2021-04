Smart totaled 14 points (4-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and five steals in 38 minutes of Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Thunder.

Even with Kemba Walker (side) and Jayson Tatum (ankle) both out, Smart could only muster 14 points, as his poor shooting in April continues. While his shooting hasn't been stellar, Smart has managed to dish out 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 13 contests this month.