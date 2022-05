Smart totaled 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Smart ended just one rebound shy of a double-double and thrived on both ends of the court, playing a key role in a win that sent the Celtics to the NBA Finals. Smart averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game during the series against the Heat.