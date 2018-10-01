Celtics' Marcus Smart: Comes off bench in preseason debut
Smart (personal) contributed four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during the Celtics' 115-112 preseason win over the Hornets on Sunday.
Smart was back with the team after missing Friday's exhibition opener against the Hornets for personal reasons. The 24-year-old is expected to once again offer his suffocating defense off the bench after averaging over a steal per game for the fourth time in as many seasons to start his career during the 2017-18 campaign. Smart remains limited offensively, but his ability to offer solid contributions across the rest of the stat sheet and typically solid second-unit minutes keep him viable in deeper formats.
