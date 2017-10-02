Celtics' Marcus Smart: Coming off bench in preseason opener
Smart will come off the bench for Monday's preseason opener against the Hornets, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
In somewhat of a surprising move, Brad Stevens will roll with Jaylen Brown at the two, opting to keep the more-experienced Smart with the second unit. Stevens indicated that he wants Smart to act as the leader for that unit, but at this point it's unclear if this is the lineup he'll employ when the regular season rolls around. The Celtics are currently without Marcus Morris, who is away from the team while standing trial in Arizona for a 2015 assault charge.
