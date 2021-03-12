Smart will come off the bench and be limited to 20-22 minutes for Thursday's game against the Nets.
Coach Brad Stevens will keep Smart out of the starting five for his first game since Jan. 30. His playing time will also be limited, so fantasy managers should temper expectations for the guard's first game back.
