Celtics' Marcus Smart: Confident in return for World Cup
Smart (calf) stated on Friday night's NBA TV broadcast that he's "100 percent confident" that he'll be ready to play by the start of the World Cup, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Smart has been slowed during camp due to a tight calf, though the guard doesn't anticipate missing any World Cup action. Even so, the team will likely exercise caution with Smart to ensure he doesn't make the injury any worse by returning before he's ready.
