Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that Smart is dealing with swelling around his ankle after suffering a "pretty bad sprain" during Saturday's Game 3 loss.

Smart took a hard fall at the start of the second half of Game 3 and appeared to suffer a major injury, but the point guard was able to return to the contest moments later and ultimately finished the game. However, it appears like Smart will likely still have to deal with the issue for the remainder of the series. Udoka said Smart will be reassessed Monday morning, but it'd be shocking if the Defensive Player of the Year was ruled out for Game 4.