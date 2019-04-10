Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could miss first two rounds

Smart has been diagnosed with a torn left oblique and could be sidelined for the first two rounds of the postseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Early indications for Smart by general manager Danny Ainge suggested the guard might be ready for Game 1, but it turns out Smart has suffered a significant injury. One of the top defensive players in the league, Smart's absence will undoubtedly affect the Celtics in Round 1. In looking for a replacement, coach Brad Stevens will likely turn to Jaylen Brown to take over a significant amount of Smart's minutes. It's possible Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier share the floor more as well.