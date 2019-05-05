Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could play Monday
Smart (oblique) is hopeful to play in Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee.
Smart's recovery has progressed much more quickly than expected, and as of Sunday he's been cleared for full contact. Smart went though 3-on-3 work at practice Saturday, and the Celtics will now wait to see how he feels Monday morning before issuing an update.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Progresses to contact work•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially out for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Running on treadmill•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Team bracing for long absence•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could miss first two rounds•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Day-to-day as playoffs loom•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...