Celtics' Marcus Smart: Could return by April 27
Smart (thumb) will be re-evaluated next week and could possibly return to action by April 27.
This news isn't anything too new, but it serves to affirm what the team was already hopeful about -- that Smart should be able to return by the end of the first round or beginning of the second round of the playoffs. More information should be available once he's re-evaluated.
