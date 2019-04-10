Celtics' Marcus Smart: Day-to-day as playoffs loom

General manager Danny Ainge said Wednesday that Smart (oblique) is considered day-to-day heading into the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Pacers this weekend, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Boston held out seven players with listed injuries in the regular-season finale Tuesday against the Wizards, but only Smart's status is in any question heading into the postseason. Ainge suggested Smart's situation may not even be all that dire, as he left open the possibility for the defensive-minded guard to practice Thursday. Expect the Celtics to provide an update on Smart's outlook for Game 1 -- which will likely fall Sunday -- following Thursday's session.