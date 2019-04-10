Celtics' Marcus Smart: Day-to-day as playoffs loom
General manager Danny Ainge said Wednesday that Smart (oblique) is considered day-to-day heading into the Celtics' first-round playoff series against the Pacers this weekend, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
Boston held out seven players with listed injuries in the regular-season finale Tuesday against the Wizards, but only Smart's status is in any question heading into the postseason. Ainge suggested Smart's situation may not even be all that dire, as he left open the possibility for the defensive-minded guard to practice Thursday. Expect the Celtics to provide an update on Smart's outlook for Game 1 -- which will likely fall Sunday -- following Thursday's session.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out for regular-season finale•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Diagnosed with strained oblique•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shut down for second half•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drills four treys•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Leads charge against Cavs•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores team-high 14 points Sunday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...