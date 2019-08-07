Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dealing with calf tightness
Smart is sidelined indefinitely at Team USA camp due to a tight calf, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
Smart has been battling the issue for the last few days, and he'll now be shut down temporarily until the team re-evaluates him at some point next week. That means Smart will miss Friday's intra-squad scrimmage, and his status could be in jeopardy for the following week's tune-up game against Spain in California.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: To remain on minutes limit•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Hoping for extended minutes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Plays 15 minutes in return•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Expected to be game-time call•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Officially upgraded to questionable•
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...