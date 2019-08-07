Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dealing with calf tightness

Smart is sidelined indefinitely at Team USA camp due to a tight calf, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Smart has been battling the issue for the last few days, and he'll now be shut down temporarily until the team re-evaluates him at some point next week. That means Smart will miss Friday's intra-squad scrimmage, and his status could be in jeopardy for the following week's tune-up game against Spain in California.