Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dealing with illness
Smart did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Details regarding Smart's illness are unclear, but it's severe enough to keep him off the court Thursday. Consider him day-to-day leading up to the Celtics' preseason opener against the Hornets on Sunday.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Shut down for remaining FIBA play•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Back in action for USA squad•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Sits out vs. Japan•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to return to Team USA•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Confident in return for World Cup•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.