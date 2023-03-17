Smart is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to a non-COVID illness.

Smart was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, which is never a good sign. Payton Pritchard (heel) has already been ruled out, so if Smart joins him on the sidelines, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon would handle the majority of the point-guard duties versus Portland, though Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (hip) would still be the primary playmakers.