Smart finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 victory over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Smart was one of the best players for Boston in this one and continues to be an asset on both ends of the court. Even though he's not expected to lead the offense on any given night, the fact that he's scored at least 15 points in four of his eight playoff contests to date suggests he can be productive when given a chance, as he complements those scoring figures with decent figures in other categories as well. He's averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.