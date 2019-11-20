Celtics' Marcus Smart: Deemed probable Wednesday
Smart (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers.
Smart sprained his right ankle during Monday's game versus the Suns, and being listed as probable on the injury report is great sign regarding the availability in Wednesday's slate for the Oklahoma State product. If the Celtics ultimately elect to hold out their shooting guard though, Javonte Green may be in-line for a spot-start versus the Clippers.
