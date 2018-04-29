Celtics' Marcus Smart: Defensive stalwart in Saturday's victory

Smart had only five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), but added six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Bucks.

Smart continues to work his way back from a thumb injury and while he is still not scoring the basketball all that much, his defensive abilities have been on full display. There appear to have been no setbacks with his injury and the Celtics are going to need him to be at his play-stopping best if they hope to get through the Philadelphia 76ers in what is going to be a fun matchup to watch.