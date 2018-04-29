Celtics' Marcus Smart: Defensive stalwart in Saturday's victory
Smart had only five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), but added six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over the Bucks.
Smart continues to work his way back from a thumb injury and while he is still not scoring the basketball all that much, his defensive abilities have been on full display. There appear to have been no setbacks with his injury and the Celtics are going to need him to be at his play-stopping best if they hope to get through the Philadelphia 76ers in what is going to be a fun matchup to watch.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Can play up to 35 minutes Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Scores nine points in return•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Cleared to play in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Physically cleared to play, will test pain tolerance•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Upgraded to questionable for Game 5•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Meeting with doctor Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....