Smart produced 10 points (5-5 FG), five rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 win over the Suns in Orlando.

Smart is much more than a placeholder for Boston's backcourt. Smart would be a likely starter for a lesser team, and he's demonstrated time and again how capable he is when the Celtics are ailing in their guard corps. He can also play the three depending on the matchup. His fantasy impact can be challenging to predict, but his 32.5 MPG average pre-coronavirus is a good indicator of his usage and potential production.