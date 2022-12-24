Smart supplied six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 121-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Smart finished with double figures in the assist column for just the sixth time this season while also matching a season-high output with seven rebounds and supplying three thefts. The only area he didn't impress in this one was the scoring column, where he failed to reach double-digits for the third time this month. Smart's game doesn't make him a fantasy star, but he's certainly worth putting in most fantasy lineups thanks to his assist and steal counts.