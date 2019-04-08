Celtics' Marcus Smart: Diagnosed with strained oblique
Smart has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Orlando due to a strained oblique, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Initial reports indicated that Smart had suffered a bruised hip, but further evaluation has discovered an injury that's far more serious. The Celtics will continue to keep an eye on Smart over the next 24-to-48 hours to determine the extent of the issue, per Wojnarowski, but at this point, there's a real possibility that he could miss time in the playoffs while on the mend.
