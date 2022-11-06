Smart chipped in 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and 11 assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 victory over the Knicks.

Smart recorded his first double-double of the young season by finding his teammates for buckets. He also had an efficient shooting night, scoring nine of his 13 points from beyond the arc. While Smart is certainly not a lock to put up double figures in scoring night-to-night, he typically makes up for it with strong production in assists, rebounds and steals.