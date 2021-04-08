Smart had 17 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Smart was of just three Boston players that scored in double digits, and while he had a tough time shooting the rock here, the Oklahoma State product made up for it with his nine-assist total. Smart has established himself as one of the Celtics' main playmaking threats this season and the stats are backing him up -- he has dished out at least seven dimes in three of his last five contests.