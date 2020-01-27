Celtics' Marcus Smart: Dishes seven assists
Smart had seven points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Pelicans.
Smart briefly left the game after suffering a sprained right ankle but was able to re-enter. He struggled badly from the field, perhaps in part due to the sprained right hand that had resulted in his being listed as probable. Fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on his status heading into Tuesday's tilt against the Heat.
