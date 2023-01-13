Smart supplied 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Nets.

Smart knocked down only two of eight shot attempts for six points in the first half but added eight assists and five boards to help the Celtics jump out to a three-point lead at the break. The point guard chipped in another 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting in the second half, along with two dimes, giving him a team-high 10 assists in the contest. It was Smart's seventh time this season with 10 or more assists, though he's scored in double figures in just two of his last five contests.