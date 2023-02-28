Smart posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-94 loss to New York.

Smart fell just three points shy of matching his season-high output in the scoring column and posted just his third multi-block game of the season, displaying his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. On the flip side, he finished with fewer than three assists for just the second time this season, so Smart's night could've been even better. Either way, Smart's ability to contribute in every category makes him worthy of a roster and starting spot in most league formats.