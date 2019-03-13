Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doesn't practice due to illness

Smart did not practice Wednesday because of an illness, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports. He is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.

It's unclear if Smart will be able to take the floor Thursday against the Kings, but we may learn more after the team's morning shootaround. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals in 29.8 minutes.