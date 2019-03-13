Celtics' Marcus Smart: Doesn't practice due to illness
Smart did not practice Wednesday because of an illness, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports. He is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
It's unclear if Smart will be able to take the floor Thursday against the Kings, but we may learn more after the team's morning shootaround. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals in 29.8 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Surprising offensive contributions•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Provides solid shooting in loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Fails from long range Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Posts solid 17 points Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Well-rounded line in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Paces offense in win•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.